BRUSSELS, April 10 Germany has taken steps to
reduce its current account surplus but there is much more it can
still do to stimulate domestic demand, the European commissioner
for monetary affairs said on Wednesday.
"We recommended that Germany take steps to boost domestic
demand through structural reform, which we find more important,"
said Olli Rehn, speaking after issuing a report on macroeconomic
imbalances across the European Union.
Rehn listed the opening up of services market, increasing
the participation of women in the labour force and encouraging
wages to increase in line with productivity as among the steps
that Germany could take to improve domestic demand.
That in turn could help stimulate output in other EU
countries as steps are taken to meet the increased demand in the
EU's largest economy.
(Reporting by Martin Santa and Jan Strupczewski; Writing by
Luke Baker)