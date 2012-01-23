BERLIN Jan 23 Germany denied a report on Monday that it was ready to boost the combined firepower of the euro zone's rescue funds to 750 billion euros ($978 billion).

"It is not true. There is no such decision," German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told Reuters, referring to a Financial Times newspaper report earlier that Germany would accept an increase of the rescue schemes in return for its euro zone peers accepting tough budget rules in a new fiscal compact. ($1 = 0.766 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Noah Barkin, writing by Annika Breidthardt; editing by Rex Merrifield)