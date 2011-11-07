BERLIN Nov 7 Chancellor Angela Merkel told G20 leaders in Cannes last week the independence of the German central bank meant she could not back proposals to use German gold and foreign currency reserves or International Monetary Fund special drawing rights to boost the euro zone bailout fund, a spokesman said on Monday.

"In Cannes some participants asked if IMF special drawing rights could be used. These special drawing rights are controlled by the Bundesbank, just like Germany's gold and foreign currency reserves," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference in Berlin.

"The chancellor told our international partners in Cannes ... that in the German view, according to our law, the Bundesbank controls them, its independence is well known, and the chancellor made it quite clear that she could not back any such agreement," said Seibert. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gernot Heller)