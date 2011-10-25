BERLIN Oct 25 German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said he was confident Germany's centre-right coalition would pass proposals on how to leverage the euro zone rescue fund with its own parliamentary majority, in a Bundestag vote on Wednesday.

Roesler, who is also German Vice Chanellor and leader of the junior coalition partner Free Democrats (FDP), added in an interview with Reuters excluding member states who bust euro zone budget rules was not currently under consideration.

(Reporting By Gernot Heller and Stephen Brown)