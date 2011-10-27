BERLIN Oct 27 An agreement by European leaders
on measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and help Greece
is an important basis for the stabilisation of the common
currency, German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on
Thursday.
"The decisions which are now being made are good news for
Germany and good news for Europe," Roesler, also head of
Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partner the Free
Democrats (FDP), told reporters.
He also said the deal offered short-term solutions and
smoothed the way for treaty changes which would be important for
a long-term stabilisation.
(Reporting By Gernot Heller)