Sept 5 German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Monday he was confident Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition would get manage a majority of its own when parliament votes on Sept. 29 on euro zone rescue measures.

Roesler, leader of the Free Democrats (FDP) who share power with Merkel's conservatives, said the departure of the "troika" mission of the European Central Bank, European Commission and International Monetary Fund from Athens was a strong signal that Greece should get on with its reform programme.

He said further measures to bolster the EFSF are needed to continue to stabilise the euro in the near term and automatic sanctions are needed for countries that violate deficit rules.

