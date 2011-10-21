BERLIN Oct 21 German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler on Friday ruled out a banking license for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and said Germany's contribution to the fund would be no higher than the 211 billion euros already agreed.

"We absolutely do not want there to be a banking license for the EFSF itself," Roesler told public broadcaster ZDF.

Roesler was reiterating the position of the German government, which is opposed to any European Central Bank involvement in leveraging the EFSF.

European states are still at odds over how boost the firepower of the EFSF bailout fund. (Reporting By Michael Nienaber, Writing by Sarah Marsh)