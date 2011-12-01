BERLIN Dec 1 German Economy Minister
Philipp Roesler has outlined proposals for European Union treaty
changes to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, including setting a
deficit limit of 2 percent of gross domestic product, a German
newspaper reported on Thursday.
Daily Die Welt said the ministry's strategy paper had been
sent to Chancellor Angela Merkel's office for consideration.
Roesler, head of the junior Free Democrat (FDP) coalition
party who have taken a harder line on bailing out other euro
zone governments, also wants tougher automatic sanctions for
countries that break deficit rules, the paper showed.
The strategy paper, entitled "Stability and Competitiveness
in Europe", said freezing EU payments from structural funds
would be an option for punishing offending states.
"This is needed to implement solid budget policies more
quickly and effectively," die Welt quoted the paper as saying.
Merkel is pushing for treaty change as a way to solve the
debt crisis and boost economic integration among members and EU
leaders are under pressure to agree possible changes at a summit
next week.
EU leaders, including French President Nicolas Sarkozy, are
considering options in preparation for the summit and on Friday
Merkel will address the German parliament on the crisis.
The EU is keen, however, to avoid a lengthy process of
ratification which for the Lisbon Treaty took years as several
countries struggled to get public backing in referendums.
Under Roesler's plans, a "stability committee" of
independent experts could be created to make recommendations to
improve competitiveness and check national budget plans and
improve coordination.
The EU's original "stability and growth pact" set a ceiling
on the deficit of 3 percent of GDP which has been broken at some
stage by most euro zone member states.
