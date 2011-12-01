(Combines stories, adds quotes, details)
BERLIN Dec 1 The leaders of Chancellor
Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition agreed on Thursday that
Germany's opposition to common euro zone debt issuance was
non-negotiable, Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, said on
Thursday.
Roesler, also head of the Free Democrats, told reporters he
had spoken to Merkel and Horst Seehofer, leader of the
conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), on a conference call
and they were united in a flat rejection of euro bonds to help
solve the debt crisis.
"We are not prepared to buy into changes to the (EU) treaty
in exchange for rules that other European countries want, for
example euro bonds," he said at a news conference in which he
outlined proposals for treaty change.
"The three of us clearly and expressly reject this," he
said, adding that a debt union would be the wrong path.
Merkel is pushing for treaty change as a way to solve the
debt crisis and boost economic integration among members.
EU leaders are under pressure to agree possible changes at a
summit next week and Merkel will address the German parliament
on the crisis on Friday.
Reaching agreement is difficult. Merkel, facing German
voters tired of being the EU's paymaster, wants the European
Commission to be able to refer serious deficit offenders to the
European Court of Justice but France objects.
Roesler also said that the coalition leaders had agreed it
would be wrong to put pressure on the European Central Bank to
take on a more active role in the crisis and that the bank's
independence was a good thing and should remain so.
"Therefore it must, in its own remit, decide what it thinks
is right," said Roesler.
Roesler, whose FDP has taken a tougher line than Merkel's
conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on euro zone
bailouts, proposed setting an EU deficit ceiling of 2 percent of
gross domestic product.
The EU's original "stability and growth pact" set a ceiling
on the deficit of 3 percent of GDP which has been broken at some
stage by many euro zone member states.
Roesler's paper, entitled "Stability and Competitiveness in
Europe", has been sent to Merkel's office for consideration.
He also said the planned European Stability Mechanism should
be developed into a body modelled on the International Monetary
Fund (IMF).
Roesler argued the case for tougher automatic sanctions for
states that break deficit rules and said freezing EU payments
from structural funds was an option as was the withdrawal of
voting rights and EU involvement in members' budget plans.
Under Roesler's plans, a "stability committee" of
independent experts could be created to make recommendations to
improve competitiveness and check national budget plans and
facilitate better coordination.
Roesler said addressing the roots of the crisis could take
up to five years.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Madeline Chambers; Editing by
Toby Chopra)