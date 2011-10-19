FRANKFURT Oct 19 French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrived in Frankfurt on Wednesday at a leaving event for outgoing ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet, whom he was expected to meet for crisis talks along with Germany's Angela Merkel and others, a Reuters witness said.

A French presidency source said the French and German leaders would meet other euro zone policy chiefs and International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde in Frankfurt for talks on resolving the bloc's debt crisis.

France and Germany have pledged to come up with a convincing crisis plan in time for a summit of European Union leaders on Sunday that would rein in debt crisis which is threatening the health of the world economy.

Sarkozy made no comment to reporters as he arrived at Trichet's leaving event. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, writing by Paul Carrel)