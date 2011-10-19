FRANKFURT Oct 19 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy arrived in Frankfurt on Wednesday at a leaving event for
outgoing ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet, whom he was expected
to meet for crisis talks along with Germany's Angela Merkel and
others, a Reuters witness said.
A French presidency source said the French and German
leaders would meet other euro zone policy chiefs and
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde in Frankfurt
for talks on resolving the bloc's debt crisis.
France and Germany have pledged to come up with a convincing
crisis plan in time for a summit of European Union leaders on
Sunday that would rein in debt crisis which is threatening the
health of the world economy.
Sarkozy made no comment to reporters as he arrived at
Trichet's leaving event.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, writing by Paul Carrel)