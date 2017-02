KARLSRUHE, Germany, July 10 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the country's Constitutional Court on Tuesday that the euro zone faced a messy breakup if measures were not taken to stabilise the common currency.

"The alternative to stabilising the common currency is a breakup with consequences that are difficult to predict," he said at the end of a day-long court hearing on the euro zone's bailout fund and a new fiscal pact. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh, editing by Gareth Jones)