BERLIN, Sept 5 Strengthening the structures of the euro zone will take time and may require significant treaty changes, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble wrote in an article published on FT.com on Monday.

Schaeuble also expressed unease with calls for the currency bloc to take a "sudden leap" towards fiscal union and joint liability, saying such steps would not solve the euro zone's woes and could make them worse.

"Europe has always moved forward one step at a time and it should continue to do so," Schaeuble said. "This does not mean that fiscal policy in the eurozone should not gradually become more centralised. It should, as long as this process is legitimised by a strong democratic mandate. But strengthening the architecture of the eurozone will need time. It may need profound treaty changes, which will not happen overnight."

Schaeuble also said there was a broad consensus that markets needed stronger regulation, but that momentum within the Group of Twenty (G20) "appears to be fading".

"In this context, it may become necessary for key countries to move ahead unilaterally in specific areas," he said. "Last year Germany introduced a limited yet controversial ban on naked short-selling. Today I would see the introduction of a financial transaction tax in Europe as another case for such a 'pacemaker-approach' by a few, important pioneers." (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)