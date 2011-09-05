BERLIN, Sept 5 Strengthening the structures of
the euro zone will take time and may require significant treaty
changes, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble wrote in an
article published on FT.com on Monday.
Schaeuble also expressed unease with calls for the currency
bloc to take a "sudden leap" towards fiscal union and joint
liability, saying such steps would not solve the euro zone's
woes and could make them worse.
"Europe has always moved forward one step at a time and it
should continue to do so," Schaeuble said. "This does not mean
that fiscal policy in the eurozone should not gradually become
more centralised. It should, as long as this process is
legitimised by a strong democratic mandate. But strengthening
the architecture of the eurozone will need time. It may need
profound treaty changes, which will not happen overnight."
Schaeuble also said there was a broad consensus that markets
needed stronger regulation, but that momentum within the Group
of Twenty (G20) "appears to be fading".
"In this context, it may become necessary for key countries
to move ahead unilaterally in specific areas," he said. "Last
year Germany introduced a limited yet controversial ban on naked
short-selling. Today I would see the introduction of a financial
transaction tax in Europe as another case for such a
'pacemaker-approach' by a few, important pioneers."
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)