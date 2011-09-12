Sept 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday there could be no taboos in trying to solve the Greek debt crisis and the government had to consider all eventualities.

"It would be a bad government if it didn't try to prepare for things you can't even imagine as well as possible,"

Schaeuble told ZDF broadcaster, asked if the government was planning for a Greek orderly insolvency. "A taboo to think about something is one thing, talking about everything at all times is a different thing."

Economy Minister Philipp Roesler, who leads the junior coalition party the Free Democrats in Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right government, said earlier on Monday that to stabilise the euro there could "no longer be any taboos."

"That includes, if necessary, an orderly bankruptcy of Greece, if the necessary instruments are available," Roesler, who is also deputy chancellor, added. (Reporting By Annika Breidthardt and Sarah Marsh)