BERLIN, Sept 29 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he had never used the term credit "lever" in reference to the euro zone bailout fund, in an apparent effort to dampen a fierce debate before a crucial parliamentary vote on the fund later in the day.

"I did not use that word, I said we will obviously use the fund ... as efficiently as possible, but that does not change the fact that ... we have to stick to what the German Bundestag (lower house of parliament) decides," Schaeuble told Deutschlandfunk radio.

"The sum of guarantees that the German Bundestag decides cannot be changed without a new decision from the German Bundestag," he added.

Schaeuble had fueled speculation that the bailout fund might be supercharged, possibly through leverage, at an International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington at the weekend.

The German Bundestag votes on the enhanced bailout fund around midday.

(Reporting By Madeline Chambers and Sarah Marsh)