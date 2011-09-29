BERLIN, Sept 29 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he had never used the term
credit "lever" in reference to the euro zone bailout fund, in an
apparent effort to dampen a fierce debate before a crucial
parliamentary vote on the fund later in the day.
"I did not use that word, I said we will obviously use the
fund ... as efficiently as possible, but that does not change
the fact that ... we have to stick to what the German Bundestag
(lower house of parliament) decides," Schaeuble told
Deutschlandfunk radio.
"The sum of guarantees that the German Bundestag decides
cannot be changed without a new decision from the German
Bundestag," he added.
Schaeuble had fueled speculation that the bailout fund might
be supercharged, possibly through leverage, at an International
Monetary Fund meeting in Washington at the weekend.
The German Bundestag votes on the enhanced bailout fund
around midday.
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers and Sarah Marsh)