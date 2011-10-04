UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
LUXEMBOURG Oct 4 Berlin could reactivate measures from 2008 in order to prevent a banking crisis, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
Speaking after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, Schaeuble said the euro zone was looking at ways to support banks, given that there was a threat of troubles in the sector escalating. (Reporting By Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Sarah Marsh)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.