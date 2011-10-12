BERLIN Oct 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Wednesday Greece's overall debt level must be
reduced if it was seen as unsustainable, which seemed likely.
"If Greece's debts are really unsustainable ... then they
must be reduced enough to give Greece a better outlook,"
Schaeuble told a party meeting of his Christian Democrat party.
"This can't be left to taxpayers alone," he added. "I know
that the participation of private creditors is not welcomed by
the markets, but there is no way around having the private
sector contribute ... if it is to be a sustainable and
democratic process."
Schaeuble added that the euro zone's planned permanent
rescue mechanism, the ESM, must be put in place as soon as
possible.
(Reporting By Stephen Brown, Writing by Sarah Marsh)