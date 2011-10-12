BERLIN Oct 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday Greece's overall debt level must be reduced if it was seen as unsustainable, which seemed likely.

"If Greece's debts are really unsustainable ... then they must be reduced enough to give Greece a better outlook," Schaeuble told a party meeting of his Christian Democrat party.

"This can't be left to taxpayers alone," he added. "I know that the participation of private creditors is not welcomed by the markets, but there is no way around having the private sector contribute ... if it is to be a sustainable and democratic process."

Schaeuble added that the euro zone's planned permanent rescue mechanism, the ESM, must be put in place as soon as possible. (Reporting By Stephen Brown, Writing by Sarah Marsh)