POTSDAM, Germany, Sept 6 The euro zone must avoid using monetary policy to tackle its fiscal problems, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday, shortly after the European Central Bank announced plans to buy the debt of struggling governments.

"If we start wanting to resolve the problems of financial policy through the more convenient means of monetary policy, we will have a problem," Schaeuble said at an award ceremony in honour of ECB president Mario Draghi.

"Central banks are autonomous so that the more convenient path of printing money is barred to politicians," he added.

Earlier, Draghi won ECB backing to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.

Germany's Bundesbank has strongly criticised the plans, saying they encroach on the taboo of central bank funding of euro zone governments.