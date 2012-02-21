BERLIN Feb 21 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he was very confident a
majority in the Bundestag parliament would approve the rescue
package for Greece agreed by euro zone finance ministers.
Asked by broadcaster Deutschlandfunk if he thought the
Bundestag would approve the deal, he said: "I am very
confident."
Schaeuble also said the European Commission's team of
experts in Greece would be bolstered to improve surveillance of
economic reforms and to help Athens.
"We agreed with the Commission that team in Greece
should be considerably strengthened," he said. "It is about
surveillance but also, of course, about helping Greece."
Euro zone finance ministers sealed a 130-billion-euro
bailout for Greece on Tuesday to avert a chaotic default in
March after persuading private bondholders to take greater
losses and Athens to commit to deep cuts.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh)