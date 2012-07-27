BERLIN, July 27 Germany's Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he welcomed a pledge by the
head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, to take all
necessary measures to save the euro.
Draghi sent a strong signal to markets on Thursday that the
ECB was preparing further policy action, saying that the bank
was ready, within its mandate, to do whatever it takes to save
the common currency. His comments spurred a recovery in
financial markets that had fallen sharply on euro concerns.
"The precondition (for Draghi's pledge) is that politicians
also take and implement the necessary measures to overcome the
financial and confidence crisis," Schaeuble said in a statement.
Schaeuble also praised efforts by Spain and Italy to put
their public finances in order and said fiscal programmes
adopted by Ireland and Portugal were going well.
(Reporting by Gareth Jones and Michelle Martin)