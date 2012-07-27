BERLIN, July 27 Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday he welcomed a pledge by the head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, to take all necessary measures to save the euro.

Draghi sent a strong signal to markets on Thursday that the ECB was preparing further policy action, saying that the bank was ready, within its mandate, to do whatever it takes to save the common currency. His comments spurred a recovery in financial markets that had fallen sharply on euro concerns.

"The precondition (for Draghi's pledge) is that politicians also take and implement the necessary measures to overcome the financial and confidence crisis," Schaeuble said in a statement.

Schaeuble also praised efforts by Spain and Italy to put their public finances in order and said fiscal programmes adopted by Ireland and Portugal were going well. (Reporting by Gareth Jones and Michelle Martin)