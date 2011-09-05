(Adds details)
BERLIN, Sept 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble warned on Monday against the euro zone taking a
"sudden leap" towards fiscal union, saying reform of the bloc
could not happen overnight and may require "profound" treaty
changes.
In an article on FT.com entitled "Why austerity is only cure
for the euro zone", Schaeuble also said that despite a consensus
that financial markets needed stronger regulation, reform
momentum in the G20 appeared to be "fading".
"In this context, it may become necessary for key countries
to move ahead unilaterally in specific areas," he said. "Last
year Germany introduced a limited yet controversial ban on naked
short-selling. Today I would see the introduction of a financial
transaction tax in Europe as another case for such a
'pacemaker-approach' by a few, important pioneers."
Schaeuble rejected the idea of "joint liability", code words
for common euro zone bonds, saying such a move could make the
crisis worse by weakening incentives for struggling states to
enact reforms.
"Europe has always moved forward one step at a time and it
should continue to do so," Schaeuble said.
"This does not mean that fiscal policy in the euro zone
should not gradually become more centralised. It should, as long
as this process is legitimised by a strong democratic mandate.
But strengthening the architecture of the euro zone will need
time. It may need profound treaty changes, which will not happen
overnight."
Schaeuble hit back at calls by some economists and
politicians for looser fiscal and monetary policies to ward off
the risks from slowing growth.
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said at
the weekend that Europe and the United States should consider
measures to "drive growth" to offset a crisis of confidence in
the global economy.
"Piling on more debt now will stunt rather than stimulate
growth in the long run," Schaeuble said. "Governments in and
beyond the euro zone need not just to commit to fiscal
consolidation and improved competitiveness -- they need to start
delivering on these now."
He continued: "Western democracies and other countries faced
with high levels of debt and deficits need to cut expenditures,
increase revenues and remove the structural hindrances in their
economies, however politically painful. Some progress has
already been achieved in this respect, but more needs to be
done."
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)