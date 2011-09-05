(Adds details)

BERLIN, Sept 5 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned on Monday against the euro zone taking a "sudden leap" towards fiscal union, saying reform of the bloc could not happen overnight and may require "profound" treaty changes.

In an article on FT.com entitled "Why austerity is only cure for the euro zone", Schaeuble also said that despite a consensus that financial markets needed stronger regulation, reform momentum in the G20 appeared to be "fading".

"In this context, it may become necessary for key countries to move ahead unilaterally in specific areas," he said. "Last year Germany introduced a limited yet controversial ban on naked short-selling. Today I would see the introduction of a financial transaction tax in Europe as another case for such a 'pacemaker-approach' by a few, important pioneers."

Schaeuble rejected the idea of "joint liability", code words for common euro zone bonds, saying such a move could make the crisis worse by weakening incentives for struggling states to enact reforms.

"Europe has always moved forward one step at a time and it should continue to do so," Schaeuble said.

"This does not mean that fiscal policy in the euro zone should not gradually become more centralised. It should, as long as this process is legitimised by a strong democratic mandate. But strengthening the architecture of the euro zone will need time. It may need profound treaty changes, which will not happen overnight."

Schaeuble hit back at calls by some economists and politicians for looser fiscal and monetary policies to ward off the risks from slowing growth.

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said at the weekend that Europe and the United States should consider measures to "drive growth" to offset a crisis of confidence in the global economy.

"Piling on more debt now will stunt rather than stimulate growth in the long run," Schaeuble said. "Governments in and beyond the euro zone need not just to commit to fiscal consolidation and improved competitiveness -- they need to start delivering on these now."

He continued: "Western democracies and other countries faced with high levels of debt and deficits need to cut expenditures, increase revenues and remove the structural hindrances in their economies, however politically painful. Some progress has already been achieved in this respect, but more needs to be done."