LONDON, Sept 6 Governments in and beyond the eurozone need to start delivering on fiscal consolidation and improve competitiveness, the German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

He said increasing debt now will stunt rather than stimulate growth in the long run, and despite political pain, countries with high levels of debt and deficits need to remove "structural hindrances in their economies."

Schaeuble defended the implementation of harsh austerity measures in strained western economies in an editorial in the Financial Times on Tuesday.

"Only this course of action can lead to sustainable growth as opposed to short-term volatile bursts or long-term economic decline," he wrote in the newspaper.

"These efforts will inevitably bear fruit, but it will not come overnight. This time, we will have to take the longer view. For too long we have forsaken long-term gains for short-term gratification with the result we all know." (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)