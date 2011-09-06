LONDON, Sept 6 Governments in and beyond the
eurozone need to start delivering on fiscal consolidation and
improve competitiveness, the German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
He said increasing debt now will stunt rather than
stimulate growth in the long run, and despite political pain,
countries with high levels of debt and deficits need to remove
"structural hindrances in their economies."
Schaeuble defended the implementation of harsh austerity
measures in strained western economies in an editorial in the
Financial Times on Tuesday.
"Only this course of action can lead to sustainable growth
as opposed to short-term volatile bursts or long-term economic
decline," he wrote in the newspaper.
"These efforts will inevitably bear fruit, but it will not
come overnight. This time, we will have to take the longer
view. For too long we have forsaken long-term gains for
short-term gratification with the result we all know."
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)