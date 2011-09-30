UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
BERLIN, Sept 30 German Finance Minister said on Friday that the situation on international financial markets was still cause for concern and it was Germany's obligation to do everything humanly possible to fight the crisis.
In a speech to the Bundesrat, or upper house of parliament, Schaeuble also said the German economy was slowing down.
The Bundesrat will vote later on Friday on the euro zone rescue fund which Chancellor Angela Merkel got approved with an expectedly convincing majority on Thursday, seeing off a revolt.
The Bundestag approved new powers for the 440-billion European Financial Stability Facility to make precautionary loans, help recapitalise banks and buy distressed countries' bonds in the secondary markets.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum, Stephen Brown and Victoria Bryan)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.