BERLIN, Sept 30 German Finance Minister said on Friday that the situation on international financial markets was still cause for concern and it was Germany's obligation to do everything humanly possible to fight the crisis.

In a speech to the Bundesrat, or upper house of parliament, Schaeuble also said the German economy was slowing down.

The Bundesrat will vote later on Friday on the euro zone rescue fund which Chancellor Angela Merkel got approved with an expectedly convincing majority on Thursday, seeing off a revolt.

The Bundestag approved new powers for the 440-billion European Financial Stability Facility to make precautionary loans, help recapitalise banks and buy distressed countries' bonds in the secondary markets.

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum, Stephen Brown and Victoria Bryan)