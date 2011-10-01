BERLIN Oct 1 Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble was quoted on Saturday ruling out a higher German
contribution to the euro zone's rescue fund beyond the 211
billion euros approved by parliament last week.
In an interview with the Super-Illu newspaper published on
Saturday, Schaeuble said Germany would not contribute more than
that amount to the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF).
"Germany will take on 211 billion euros in guarantees and
that's it, that's really the end of it with the exception of the
interest costs on top of it," said Schaeuble, who has faced
criticism recently for revising upwards earlier pledges on
ceilings for the guarantees.
Germany's lower and upper houses of parliament approved
strengthening the EFSF on Thursday and Friday.
Schaeuble said Germany would contribute a bit less to the
future permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which is
due to replace the EFSF in 2013. He said Germany's contribution
to the ESM including interest costs would be 190 billion euros.
