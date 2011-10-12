* German FinMin: may have to reduce Greek debt level
BERLIN, Oct 12 Greece's overall debt level must
be reduced enough to give the country a better outlook if it is
seen as unsustainable, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
Euro zone countries may ask banks to accept losses of up to
50 percent on their holdings of Greek debt, officials said
earlier on Wednesday, as part of a grand plan to avert a
disorderly default and try to end a crisis that threatens the
world economy.
"If Greece's debts are really unsustainable ... then they
must be reduced enough to give Greece a better outlook,"
Schaeuble told a party meeting of his Christian Democrat party.
"This can't be left to taxpayers alone," he added.
"I know that the participation of private creditors is not
welcomed by the markets, but there is no way around having the
private sector contribute ... if it is to be a sustainable and
democratic process."
Two years into a crisis that leaders have warned could
plunge western economies back into recession, the 17-nation
currency zone is struggling to deliver the "big bang" crisis
solution that foreign governments, economists and investors say
is needed to stop the rot.
Complicating their task is political turmoil in some member
states. Italy is bracing for a vote of confidence in Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi, given continuing squabbling over
measures to boost economic growth and consolidate the budget.
Schaeuble said "Italy cannot be spared" measures to cut
debts and deficits and added: "When the ratings agencies give
their negative views casting doubts on the political decision-
making ability, you have a clue where the solution to the
problem must be sought."
Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating last month
citing poor growth prospects and political instability. Moody's
and Fitch Ratings also lowered their ratings on Italy, this
month.
Schaeuble added that the euro zone's planned permanent
rescue mechanism, the ESM, must be put in place as soon as
possible.
Schaeuble warned however: "We must not take the route of
cheap money", said Schaeuble, adding that such policy "has
reached its limits" on the other side of the Atlantic.
(Reporting By Stephen Brown, Writing by Sarah Marsh; editing by
Ron Askew)