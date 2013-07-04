By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, July 4 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble dismissed fears that the euro zone crisis might be
starting up again amid political turmoil in Portugal and
pressure on Greece, saying on Thursday that the euro could
withstand such issues in individual states.
"I think the euro is seen as so stable by financial markets
that even political situations in individual countries, which
always occur in democracies, don't mean a crisis for the euro,"
he said at a ceremony in Berlin marking a loan deal between the
German and Spanish development banks.
Schaeuble said he regretted that his former Portuguese
counterpart Vitor Gaspar had resigned but added: "I don't think
this will lead to a new euro crisis." He expected to work well
with his successor, he said.
Gaspar, architect of the spending cuts and tax hikes
required by Portugal's lenders in exchange for a bailout, quit
as finance minister on Monday, citing an erosion in support.
Portugal's prime minister and his coalition partner are now
trying to defuse a political crisis that has jolted Lisbon's
hope of a smooth exit from its international bail out and stoked
fears a second rescue package might be necessary.
Turning to Greece, Schaeuble said he was "very confident"
that the looming report on reform progress in the country by the
so-called "troika" of international lenders, which is due to be
presented to Eurozone finance ministers when they gather in
Brussels on Monday, would be positive.
The Eurogroup meeting will determine whether to unlock a
further 8.1 billion euros in aid for Greece.
The government of Antonis Samaras has made "considerable
progress" with economic reforms, Schaeuble said, and this could
be demonstrated with hard economic data from Greece.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said the 800
million euro credit from Germany for his country's small and
medium-sized companies, who have been starved of financing, was
proof there was "confidence in the Spanish economy".
Schaeuble brushed aside the suggestion that the German loan
for Spanish firms, as well as its support for measures to fight
endemic youth unemployment across southern Europe, meant German
Chancellor Angela Merkel had had a change of heart about how to
tackle the euro zone crisis.
The chancellor's insistence on spending cuts in return for
aid during the euro crisis has made her a target of anger in
recession-hit southern Europe.
"I don't think what we are doing today has anything to do
with the election in Germany," Schaeuble said.