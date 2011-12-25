BERLIN Dec 25 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble vowed in an interview published on Sunday to
push ahead for a financial transaction tax in the European Union
in 2012 despite objections from Britain that it could harm
London as a global financial centre.
Schaeuble also told Bild am Sonntag newspaper that Europe's
sovereign debt crisis would not trigger a financial market crash
in 2012.
"I consider the situation to be controllable," Schaeuble
said referring to the prospects of collapsing markets. "In the
EU there's a high degree of determination among the member
states to stabilise the situation.
"There will certainly be some surprises and bouts of
excitement along the way but we're capable of managing the
situation. I'd advise everyone to have a bit more serenity about
it all."
Schaeuble, 69, added he was confident that investor
confidence in the euro zone would return despite all the turmoil
related to the sovereign debt crisis in recent years.
"Europe is one of the strongest economic regions in the
world and investors want to put their money in places where they
can earn profits," he said.
But he added it was essential that highly indebted countries
reduce their deficits and debts while improving their
competitiveness. He said it was important that a European
economic government needed to be established.
Schaeuble said Germany would continue pushing for a
financial transaction tax. He said if it cannot be introduced in
the EU as a whole then at least in the euro zone.
"In the EU we've agreed to explore the chances of a
financial transaction tax in the first months of the new year,"
he said. "If the hurdles are too high then Germany and France
will push for introducing the tax only in the euro zone."
The European Union's executive proposed a bloc-wide tax on
financial transactions it said would raise 57 billion euros a
year even though. Banks called the plan nonsense and Britain
said it would only support a global levy.
The EU's executive European Commission formally adopted
plans in September for a financial transaction tax, which will
need unanimous approval from EU states. Under the plan, stock
and bond trades would be taxed at the rate of 0.1 percent, with
derivatives at 0.01 percent.
The EU executive said the tax would be imposed on all
transactions in financial instruments between financial firms
when at least one party to the trade is based in the bloc.
Schaeuble said he wanted to see the tax now.
"I don't want to wait until such a tax is introduced
worldwide. Otherwise we would risk not only the stability of our
financial markets... but we would also be endangering the
legitimacy in the public eye for the entire system.
"That's why I'm fighting with such determination for a
financial transaction tax. It might not be able to stop the
ludicrous developments in financial markets but it would at
least brake them a bit."
Schaeuble said he wanted the tax to slow down the pace of
financial transactions and possibly make some speculative
business unprofitable.
"The markets are a bit too preoccupied with themselves these
days rather than supporting the real economy," he said. "We've
got to decelerate the pace of transactions."
He said he wants to see Europe out in front with a financial
transaction tax.
"I'm very much in favour of Europe leading the way," he
said. "That can possibly mean that certain speculative business
models are no longer profitable. But that is what we want."
(Editing by Mike Nesbit)