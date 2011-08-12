* Germany to push for Europe-wide ban on naked short-selling
* Merkel, Sarkozy to meet in Paris on Tuesday
BERLIN Aug 12 Germany will push for a European
ban on naked short-selling of stocks, government bonds and
credit default swaps, a Finance Ministry spokesman told Reuters
on Friday.
The call comes on the same day a piecemeal ban on the
practice came into effect in France, Italy, Spain and Belgium,
focusing on financial stocks but differing in detail from
country to country.
"We are advocating a wide-reaching ban on naked
short-selling of stocks, sovereign bonds, and credit default
swaps," spokesman Martin Kotthaus said. "Only this way can
destructive speculation be countered convincingly."
A better organised approach to the bans enacted on Friday
should please investors, who have said relief for bank stocks --
particularly hard hit in recent days as rumours rattled the
markets -- would be temporary in the absence of co-ordinated
action.
Naked short-selling -- already banned by Germany last year
for the same financial instruments -- involves selling
securities without having first borrowed or arranged to borrow
the underlying assets in the hope of buying them back at a lower
price.
Kotthaus said Germany supported the bans put in place by the
four countries. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet French
President Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday in Paris.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Brian Rohan and Will
Waterman)