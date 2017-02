BERLIN Aug 23 The comments made by Germany's labour minister about future euro zone bailout payments needing to be covered by collateral do not reflect the government's position, a government source said on Tuesday.

Labour Minister Ursula von der Leyen -- who is also a deputy president of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) -- said that future euro zone bailout payments should be covered by collateral such as gold reserves or stakes in state industry.