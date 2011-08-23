BERLIN Aug 23 The key issue in euro zone bailouts is linking aid to strict conditions, a German government source said on Tuesday, reacting to the German labour minister's plea for future bailouts to be covered by collateral.

German Labour Minister Ursula von der Leyen -- who is also a deputy president of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) -- said on Tuesday that future euro zone bailout payments should be covered by collateral such as gold reserves or stakes in state industry.

Germany's government does not share this position, the source said earlier. (Writing by Sarah Marsh)