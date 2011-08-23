Earnings push European shares higher, Storebrand and Aberdeen lead
LONDON, Feb 8 European shares rose on Wednesday led by mining stocks and financials on a heavy day for regional corporate results.
BERLIN Aug 23 The key issue in euro zone bailouts is linking aid to strict conditions, a German government source said on Tuesday, reacting to the German labour minister's plea for future bailouts to be covered by collateral.
German Labour Minister Ursula von der Leyen -- who is also a deputy president of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) -- said on Tuesday that future euro zone bailout payments should be covered by collateral such as gold reserves or stakes in state industry.
Germany's government does not share this position, the source said earlier. (Writing by Sarah Marsh)
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
LONDON, Feb 8 Italian and French 10-year government bond yield spreads over Germany hit fresh multi-year highs on Wednesday as investors continued to fret about political risks in Europe.