BERLIN Jan 18 Ratings agency Standard &
Poor's sees no risk of a downgrade to Germany's AAA-rating for
its sovereign debt this year even if a recession affects the
country, its European credit analyst was quoted as saying on
Wednesday.
"We believe that Germany is in strong situation and should
be able to see out a possible recession this year without being
downgraded," German daily Bild quoted S&P analyst Moritz Kraemer
saying in its Wednesday edition.
Germany is the only major euro member to retain a top notch
credit rating after S&P's downgrade of France and Austria, and a
matching downgrade of the euro zone bailout fund -- or European
Financial Stability Facility -- which they helped guarantee.
The German economy has managed to avoid the worst impact of
the euro zone debt crisis, with steady exports and consumer
demand helping it grow 3 percent last year, albeit with a
retraction of about 0.25 percent in the final quarter.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Jon Boyle)