BERLIN, Sept 21 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Friday that Spain did not need a sovereign
bailout on top of the package already agreed for its banks
because it was on the right path to regain the confidence of
markets.
"Spain needs no programme because it is doing the right
thing and will be successful," he told foreign correspondents in
Berlin. "What Spain needs is the confidence of financial markets
and that is where Spain has real problems."
Schaeuble dismissed as "dangerous" the idea of giving Spain
the full 100 billion euros earmarked for the recapitalisation of
its banks if it needs less than that amount.
Regarding Greece, the minister said nobody in the euro zone
wanted it to leave the currency bloc but Athens had to prove to
the "troika" of international inspectors that it was sticking to
the terms of its second international rescue package.
Stressing that it had been "very difficult" to convince
European leaders to give Greece another bailout, Schaeuble said:
"Nobody wants Greece to leave the euro, but the question is
whether it has met the conditions of its second aid programme."