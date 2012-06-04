BERLIN, June 4 It is for Spain to decide whether it wants to apply for aid from international lenders, a German government spokesman said on Monday, after media reports that Berlin had urged Madrid to do so.

"It is only for a national government to decide whether it draws on the rescue mechanism and the requirements that are linked to it. That of course is also true for Spain," government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference, adding that Spain did not need advice from the German government.

Seibert also said Spain needed to provide clarity on the volume of funds needed to recapitalise its banks, adding that Europe stood ready to help if aid were needed. (Reporting by Gareth Jones, Annika Breidthardt)