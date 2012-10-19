BRUSSELS Oct 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Friday banks could not be retrospectively recapitalised
via the euro zone's permanent bailout fund once a pan-European
bank watchdog in place.
"There will not be any back-dated direct recapitalistion. If
recapitalisation is possible, it will only be possible for the
future so I think that when the banking supervisor is in place
we won't have any more problems with the Spanish banks, at least
I hope not," she said at a news conference on the second day of
summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
Merkel said banks could also only be directly recapitalised
via the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) once a fund which
banks pay into had been set up.
The point when the European Central Bank effectively becomes
the bloc's banking supervisor is important because it would open
the way for the ESM to inject capital directly into troubled
banks without adding to their host government's debts.
European Union leaders agreed earlier on Friday that a
single supervisor would take responsibility for overseeing euro
zone banks from next year.