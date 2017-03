BERLIN, June 3 Germany will provide about 1 billion euros to Spanish small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in a bilateral aid programme, Germany's finance ministry said in a draft outline of the plan obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Germany's development bank KfW will provide 800 million euros in global loans and take stakes in funds to boost the expansion and employment potential of Spanish SMEs, the ministry said in a draft to the Bundestag's budget committee.