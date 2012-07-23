BERLIN, July 23 Spanish Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos will visit Berlin on Tuesday for talks with Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a spokeswoman for the German
minister said on Monday, adding that Berlin knew of no plans for
a broader Spanish bailout request.
"We believe that the reforms already begun by Spain will
help calm the markets," said German spokeswoman Marianne Kothe,
adding that financing problems reported by Spanish regions had
"nothing to do with" an agreement to bail out Spain's banks.
The German government, responding to a report in Der Spiegel
magazine that the International Monetary Fund would not give
Greece any further assistance, said it had received no such
signal from the Washington-based fund, nor was there any
discussion of a third bailout package for Greece.
"There is at present no discussion of a third package (for
Greece)," Kothe told a regular government news conference.
She added that Greece can get by with short-term bridging
loans from the money market until a report by the "troika"
mission comprising the IMF, European Central Bank and European
Commission on its reform progress is presented in September.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Gareth Jones)