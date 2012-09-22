BERLIN, Sept 22 Former German finance minister
Peer Steinbrueck, who could challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel
in next year's election, wants to create a bank bailout
mechanism funded by lenders rather than governments, a German
news magazine reported.
"If a bank is on the brink of bankruptcy, it should not be
immediately be helped with government money," Steinbrueck was
quoted as saying by Der Spiegel, in an advance copy of an
interview due to be published on Sunday.
"Creditors and shareholders have to do their bit first."
Asked how this would work, Steinbrueck said creditors would
receive shares in a troubled bank in return for their money.
He said it was also necessary to set up an equivalent of the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the euro zone's permanent
bailout fund, for banks. He added this fund would be financed by
banks rather than governments.
"Big systemically-relevant banks can refinance themselves
more cheaply because the markets assume that no government will
allow them to fail," Steinbrueck was quoted as saying.
"We need to siphon off this interest rate advantage - which
governments effectively make available to them by being their
guarantor - and invest it in an ESM for banks."
Steinbrueck said a sum of between 150 and 200 billion euros
($195 billion to $260 billion) was necessary for such a bank
bailout fund, which he said would not be possible to collect
within just a few years.
"For that reason it would need to have the possibility of
refinancing itself via bonds in the start-up phase," he said.
He also said he wanted to separate investment banking
businesses from lending and deposit operations, which would
affect Deutsche Bank.
Der Spiegel also quoted him as saying in a working paper
that he wanted to ban commodity speculation.
Steinbrueck is one of three Social Democrat (SPD) leaders
jostling to lead the party into the 2013 election.