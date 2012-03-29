* Steinmeier says gov't misled Germans on firewall
* SPD pushing for delay to vote on fiscal pact
* Opposition more combative ahead of state votes in May
By Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown
BERLIN, March 29 Germany's opposition Social
Democrats warned Chancellor Angela Merkel's government on
Thursday not to take their support for new euro zone
crisis-fighting measures for granted, saying more work was
needed to convince lawmakers.
Speaking in the Bundestag lower house of parliament at the
start of a debate on the bloc's new budget discipline pact and
bailout facility, Social Democrat (SPD) parliamentary leader
Frank-Walter Steinmeier accused the government of misleading the
German people by reversing its position on the bloc's firewall.
Earlier, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the
chamber that he would head to a meeting in Copenhagen with a
proposal to bolster the firepower of Europe's bailout mechanisms
by adding the 500 billion euros in its permanent facility to the
200 billion already disbursed to Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
"There is work to do to convince us," said Steinmeier, who
could take on Merkel in next year's federal election despite
having lost to her in 2009.
"Herr Kauder, do not presume that approval for the fiscal
pact and ESM (European Stability Mechanism) will simply fall
into your lap," he added, speaking directly to his counterpart
in Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), Volker Kauder.
Although the ESM can be approved with a simple parliamentary
majority, the fiscal pact requires the support of two-thirds of
German lawmakers, leaving Merkel dependent on the opposition to
pass it.
Both the SPD and Greens have consistently supported the
government's crisis-fighting policies over the past years, but
they are adopting a more confrontational approach with two
important regional elections looming in May and the federal vote
due in 2013.
While they are not expected to torpedo the legislation, they
are pushing to delay a vote on the fiscal pact, a German-led
initiative that would enshrine strict fiscal rules across 25 EU
states.
Merkel's government wants to send a signal to other European
states by wrapping up approval of both the ESM and fiscal pact
by June. The SPD and Greens was to complement the pact with
growth-boosting measures and are talking about delaying the vote
until the autumn, when French lawmakers are due to rule on it.
By then, they hope they will have an ally in the Elysee
Palace in Paris. Socialist Francois Hollande, favoured to defeat
conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy in a two-round French
election in April and May, also wants changes to the pact to
promote growth in recession-hit euro states like Greece and
Portugal.
Steinmeier said Germany had become an "island" of prosperity
in Europe and demanded more measures for growth and job-creation
to balance out austerity.
"I would love to share your optimism but look at the growth
figures," he said, addressing Schaeuble. "The red numbers of
other states today are our problem of tomorrow. It cannot be
that everyone around us is in difficulty but we keep doing
well."
(Writing by Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin)