BERLIN Dec 7 Berlin is increasingly pessimistic about the chances of a deal to solve the euro zone debt crisis at this week's European Union summit, because some governments don't seem to grasp the gravity of the situation, a German government official said on Wednesday.

"We get the impression from many conversations in recent days that a lot of the protagonists still have not understood how serious the situation is," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Annika Breidthardt, writing by Stephen Brown)