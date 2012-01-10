BERLIN Jan 10 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's party will push for a financial transaction tax in
Europe even though opponents of the levy include her junior
coalition partners, a senior lawmaker from her Christian
Democrats (CDU) said on Tuesday.
"It will happen," Michael Meister, the conservatives' deputy
leader in parliament, said a day after Merkel acknowledged
resistance in her coalition to the "Tobin tax" plan being pushed
aggressively by French President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Merkel favours such a tax with or without support from all
27 members of the EU. Among the 10 EU countries outside the euro
zone, Britain and Sweden are against the tax, fearing it would
harm their financial sectors. This concern is shared by some
euro zone countries that also rely on financial services, such
as Ireland.
But Merkel was more cautious than Sarkozy on the timing,
saying after the two major EU leaders met on Monday that finance
ministers would finish a report by March at the latest. She
acknowledged disagreement in her government, where the Free
Democrats (FDP) object to such a tax being introduced unless it
is adopted in all EU states.
"I doubt the FDP's opposition will last for ever," Meister
told Reuters, rejecting the argument of the FDP that it was a
matter of economic principle or "Ordnungspolitik" reflecting its
commitment to lower taxes.
"If that was the case, the FDP could not back an EU-wide
financial transaction tax either," said Meister, who stressed
that discussions within the coalition had to be kept "friendly".
That was not how the media depicted it: "Merkel Ignores
FDP's Qualms," read the front page of the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
The FDP, whose support has shrunk from a record 14.6 percent
in 2009's election to 2 percent in recent polls, faces constant
challenges to government policy on Europe from a small band of
eurosceptics, who would be further inflamed by such a move.
"I insist that such a tax must apply to all EU countries,
not just euro members," said FDP leader Philipp Roesler, economy
minister in Merkel's cabinet.
However an FDP leader from Schleswig-Holstein, Wolfgang
Kubicki, broke ranks to speak out in favour of introducing the
tax at euro zone level, saying this could make it easier for
Britain and others to one day adopt it.
Kubicki, facing a May state election that could deal another
blow to the FDP, told one paper any business Germany might lose
via a new tax would be unwelcome "speculative" deals anyway.
With the Financial Times Deutschland voicing concerns in
German business circles about a euro zone "go-it-alone" approach
to the tax, under the headline "Merkel turns London into a Tax
Haven", Meister tried to play down the geographical definitions.
He said the plan set out so far by the European Commission
was to levy transactions between financial firms where one or
both are based in the EU.
"The decisive factor is that the tax will not depend on the
location of the transaction but where the individuals have their
tax domicile," he said. "So if the tax is introduced in Europe,
it will be irrelevant if the financial transaction is carried
out in New York, London or Frankfurt."
British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday France
was welcome to adopt a financial transaction tax on its own, but
that he opposed such a tax across Europe and could only agree if
it were accepted globally. Britain has joined the United States
and China in blocking such a tax at G20 level.
Meister urged London to see the tax not as an end in itself
but rather as a contribution to more market stability.
"A solution involving Britain would be more advantageous,"
said Meister.
(Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)