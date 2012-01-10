BERLIN Jan 10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party will push for a financial transaction tax in Europe even though opponents of the levy include her junior coalition partners, a senior lawmaker from her Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Tuesday.

"It will happen," Michael Meister, the conservatives' deputy leader in parliament, said a day after Merkel acknowledged resistance in her coalition to the "Tobin tax" plan being pushed aggressively by French President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Merkel favours such a tax with or without support from all 27 members of the EU. Among the 10 EU countries outside the euro zone, Britain and Sweden are against the tax, fearing it would harm their financial sectors. This concern is shared by some euro zone countries that also rely on financial services, such as Ireland.

But Merkel was more cautious than Sarkozy on the timing, saying after the two major EU leaders met on Monday that finance ministers would finish a report by March at the latest. She acknowledged disagreement in her government, where the Free Democrats (FDP) object to such a tax being introduced unless it is adopted in all EU states.

"I doubt the FDP's opposition will last for ever," Meister told Reuters, rejecting the argument of the FDP that it was a matter of economic principle or "Ordnungspolitik" reflecting its commitment to lower taxes.

"If that was the case, the FDP could not back an EU-wide financial transaction tax either," said Meister, who stressed that discussions within the coalition had to be kept "friendly".

That was not how the media depicted it: "Merkel Ignores FDP's Qualms," read the front page of the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

The FDP, whose support has shrunk from a record 14.6 percent in 2009's election to 2 percent in recent polls, faces constant challenges to government policy on Europe from a small band of eurosceptics, who would be further inflamed by such a move.

"I insist that such a tax must apply to all EU countries, not just euro members," said FDP leader Philipp Roesler, economy minister in Merkel's cabinet.

However an FDP leader from Schleswig-Holstein, Wolfgang Kubicki, broke ranks to speak out in favour of introducing the tax at euro zone level, saying this could make it easier for Britain and others to one day adopt it.

Kubicki, facing a May state election that could deal another blow to the FDP, told one paper any business Germany might lose via a new tax would be unwelcome "speculative" deals anyway.

With the Financial Times Deutschland voicing concerns in German business circles about a euro zone "go-it-alone" approach to the tax, under the headline "Merkel turns London into a Tax Haven", Meister tried to play down the geographical definitions.

He said the plan set out so far by the European Commission was to levy transactions between financial firms where one or both are based in the EU.

"The decisive factor is that the tax will not depend on the location of the transaction but where the individuals have their tax domicile," he said. "So if the tax is introduced in Europe, it will be irrelevant if the financial transaction is carried out in New York, London or Frankfurt."

British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday France was welcome to adopt a financial transaction tax on its own, but that he opposed such a tax across Europe and could only agree if it were accepted globally. Britain has joined the United States and China in blocking such a tax at G20 level.

Meister urged London to see the tax not as an end in itself but rather as a contribution to more market stability.

"A solution involving Britain would be more advantageous," said Meister. (Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)