BERLIN Oct 23 Germany's federal tax revenues
could exceed expectations by as much as 10 billion euros ($13.9
billion) this year and surpass forecasts against in 2012 as well
despite slowing economic growth, according to a report in Der
Spiegel magazine on Sunday.
Quoting a Finance Ministry source, the magazine said that
tax revenues for state and municipalities could also be a total
of another 10 billion euros more than expected in 2011 thanks to
the country's solid growth.
A spokesman for the Finance Ministry could not be
immediately reached for comment on the report.
The German government last week cut its gross domestic
product growth forecast for 2011 to 2.9 percent from three
percent and its 2012 target to 1 percent from a previous 1.8
percent .
Der Spiegel said that the Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble's expectations in his 2012 budget that tax revenues in
2012 will rise by 2 billion euros would definitely be reached
and perhaps exceeded by hundreds of millions of euros.
The Finance Ministry has already said that state and federal
tax revenues have risen by 8.6 percent in the January through
the end of September period to 382 billion euros this year
compared to the same nine-month period of 2010.
In May a panel of tax experts working for the Finance
Ministry said it raised its take take estimates for the years
through 2014 by a total of 135.3 billion euros, an upward
revision from the previous estimate in November 2010.
($1=0.720 euros)
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Mike Nesbit)