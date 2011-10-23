BERLIN Oct 23 Germany's federal tax revenues could exceed expectations by as much as 10 billion euros ($13.9 billion) this year and surpass forecasts against in 2012 as well despite slowing economic growth, according to a report in Der Spiegel magazine on Sunday.

Quoting a Finance Ministry source, the magazine said that tax revenues for state and municipalities could also be a total of another 10 billion euros more than expected in 2011 thanks to the country's solid growth.

A spokesman for the Finance Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

The German government last week cut its gross domestic product growth forecast for 2011 to 2.9 percent from three percent and its 2012 target to 1 percent from a previous 1.8 percent .

Der Spiegel said that the Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's expectations in his 2012 budget that tax revenues in 2012 will rise by 2 billion euros would definitely be reached and perhaps exceeded by hundreds of millions of euros.

The Finance Ministry has already said that state and federal tax revenues have risen by 8.6 percent in the January through the end of September period to 382 billion euros this year compared to the same nine-month period of 2010.

In May a panel of tax experts working for the Finance Ministry said it raised its take take estimates for the years through 2014 by a total of 135.3 billion euros, an upward revision from the previous estimate in November 2010. ($1=0.720 euros) (Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Mike Nesbit)