BERLIN Oct 23 Germany's federal tax revenues
could exceed expectations by as much as 10 billion euros ($13.9
billion) this year and surpass forecasts again in 2012 as well
despite slowing economic growth, Der Spiegel magazine reported
on Sunday.
Quoting a Finance Ministry source, the magazine said that
tax revenues for state and municipalities could also be a total
of another 10 billion euros more than expected in 2011 thanks to
the country's solid growth.
A spokesman for the Finance Ministry said an updated
estimate on the 2011 tax take would not be known until the next
tax estimate by independent experts is done in November but he
said that the last estimate in May had already forecast an
increase for 2011 of some 8 billion euros.
"We've got to await the results of the November tax
estimate," Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus said. "But
we were already eight billion euros ahead at the last tax
estimate so an increase of 10 billion euros for the year can't
be ruled out."
The German government last week cut its gross domestic
product growth forecast for 2011 to 2.9 percent from three
percent and its 2012 target to 1 percent from a previous 1.8
percent .
Der Spiegel said that the Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble's expectations in his 2012 budget that tax revenues in
2012 will rise by 2 billion euros would definitely be reached
and perhaps exceeded by hundreds of millions of euros.
The Finance Ministry has already said that state and federal
tax revenues have risen by 8.6 percent in the January through
the end of September period to 382 billion euros this year
compared to the same nine-month period of 2010.
In May a panel of tax experts working for the Finance
Ministry said it raised its total federal, state and local tax
take estimates for the years through 2014 by a total of 135.3
billion euros, an upward revision from the previous estimate in
November 2010.
($1=0.720 euros)
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Mike Nesbit)