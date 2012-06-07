BERLIN, June 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday her country stood ready to use the existing
instruments already created in the euro zone to combat the debt
crisis.
"It is important to stress again that we have created the
instruments for support in the euro zone and that Germany is
ready to use these instruments whenever it may prove necessary,"
she told a joint news conference with Britain's David Cameron.
"That is a clear expression of our political will to keep
the euro zone stable, so that the euro zone can make its
contribution to global economic growth," said Merkel.
Cameron said there was a need for urgent action to deal with
market uncertainties arising from the crisis and he understood
why countries in the currency union would consider elements of a
banking union.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown, Annika Breidthardt and Andreas
Rinke)