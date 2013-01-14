BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BERLIN Jan 14 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Monday there was no alternative to the tough austerity programme being pursued by the conservative-led government in Athens.
"Minister Schaeuble has told Mr Tsipras unequivocally that there is no alternative to the... implementation of the economic adjustment programme. Minister Schaeuble urged Mr Tsipras to back the path embarked upon," a ministry source told Reuters.
Tsipras, whose opposition leftist SYRIZA party leads opinion polls in Greece, has led opposition to the spending cuts and tax hikes that Germany has insisted on in return for billions of euros in euro zone aid to stave off the country's bankruptcy.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.