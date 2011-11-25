BERLIN Nov 25 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that euro zone governments could hold new talks on their permanent rescue fund, but stressed that the principles on which the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is based had already been agreed in May.

EU officials told Reuters earlier in the day that euro member states were considering dropping references to private sector involvement in the ESM over concern they would weigh on market confidence.

When asked about the report, Schaeuble said he could not rule out that talks on the ESM would take place in Brussels, where finance ministers will meet next week.

After discussions between Schaeuble and his Dutch and Finnish counterparts in Berlin, they put out a joint statement which said the were convinced liquidity problems in some euro member states could be addressed with an enhanced EFSF and IMF funds. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin)