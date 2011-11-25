UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
BERLIN Nov 25 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that euro zone governments could hold new talks on their permanent rescue fund, but stressed that the principles on which the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is based had already been agreed in May.
EU officials told Reuters earlier in the day that euro member states were considering dropping references to private sector involvement in the ESM over concern they would weigh on market confidence.
When asked about the report, Schaeuble said he could not rule out that talks on the ESM would take place in Brussels, where finance ministers will meet next week.
After discussions between Schaeuble and his Dutch and Finnish counterparts in Berlin, they put out a joint statement which said the were convinced liquidity problems in some euro member states could be addressed with an enhanced EFSF and IMF funds. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.