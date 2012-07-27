BERLIN, July 27 German Finance Minister and U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will hold a joint news
conference on Monday on the North Sea island of Sylt, the
Finance Ministry said on Friday.
Schaeuble traditionally spends his summer holiday on Sylt, a
German island near the Danish border. The news conference will
be at 1:30 p.m. (1130 GMT).
No details were given of the purpose of the talks which come
at a tense moment in the euro crisis when the biggest countries
in the currency area and the European Central Bank have pledged
to do all they can to protect the currency.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum)