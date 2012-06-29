BERLIN, June 29 German opposition Social
Democrat (SPD) budget expert Carsten Schneider said on Friday it
was open to question whether Germany's Bundestag lower house of
parliament would be able to decide on Europe's permanent bailout
mechanism later in the day.
But Christian Democrat (CDU) budget expert Norbert Barthle
said it was not necessary to postpone the vote on the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM).
"Yesterday's decisions (at the EU summit) do not have any
effect on the European law packet due to be finally decided on
in the Bundestag today."
Germany's parliament is due to finally approve a permanent
euro zone bailout scheme and new budget rules on Friday drawn up
by Chancellor Angela Merkel, but legal hurdles remain and her
overnight concessions to euro zone partners Italy and Spain may
make them harder to overcome.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Sarah Marsh; Writing by
Michelle Martin)