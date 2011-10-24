BERLIN Oct 24 Germany's lower house of parliament, not just its budget committee, is set to vote on Wednesday on proposals to leverage the EFSF euro zone rescue fund, a government source said on Monday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel had been expected to seek the committee's approval of proposals at Sunday's summit ahead of a second, more decisive European summit on Wednesday, but the conservative parliamentary floor leader pushed for a full vote, the source said.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Matthias Sobolewski)