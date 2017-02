BERLIN, June 14 Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament will vote on Europe's permanent rescue mechanism and its fiscal pact in the last week of June, a coalition source said on Thursday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with opposition leaders on a timeframe for the vote after weeks of wrangling, as her opponents pushed hard for greater commitment to a financial transaction tax and measures to boost growth.

Merkel will meet with the other party leaders on June 21 to continue discussions on these issues, the source said. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke, Writing by Sarah Marsh)