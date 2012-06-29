* Merkel to reach 2/3 majority with opposition help
* Bailout scheme can't begin without German ratification
* Constitutional court will delay final German approval
By Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin
BERLIN, June 29 Germany's parliament will
finally approve on Friday the euro zone's permanent bailout
mechanism and new European budget rules drawn up by Chancellor
Angela Merkel, but ratification of these tools for combating the
debt crisis still faces legal hurdles.
Merkel will hurry back from a tense European Union summit
for voting in the Bundestag (lower house) and Bundesrat (upper
house) beginning at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT). A deal with the
opposition will ensure she gets the two-thirds majority needed.
The euro zone's biggest member is taking its ratification of
the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the "fiscal pact" for
budget discipline to the wire, voting on the last day possible
for the original July 1 deadline for the ESM.
The bailout scheme cannot come into effect without German
backing as it needs approval by countries making up 90 percent
of its capital base. This has now been put back to July 9 with
only a handful of the euro zone's 17 countries having complied.
But Germany risks missing the second deadline too, despite
the urgings of policymakers such as European Central Bank board
member Joerg Asmussen to get the crisis-fighting tools ready.
In the absence of "textbook" solutions, the German ECB
policymaker said, Europe had to grab the best tools available.
"Concretely, the national ratification processes of the ESM and
fiscal pact must be finalised quickly," he told a German
political website.
Getting this far took months of horse-trading in Berlin,
with Merkel agreeing to focus more on growth and job-creation
while the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens dropped calls for
joint euro bonds, which Merkel says won't exist in her lifetime.
But parliament is not the final hurdle. Ratification also
requires approval by the all-powerful Constitutional Court -
which has slapped the government's wrist for taking short cuts
on European policy - and President Joachim Gauck's signature.
This may take weeks rather than days. In a series of rulings
since 2009, the court has expressed its reservations about the
steady transfer of power to Brussels, and affirmed the right of
Germany's parliament to vet decisions taken at European level.
ON THE BRINK
Tension between Germany's democratic principles and a push
to give Brussels more power to intervene in national policy
appears to be approaching breaking point.
The court in Karlsruhe may clear the ESM and fiscal pact but
demand further steps "to ensure that the upper and lower houses
of parliament are sufficiently involved", said Daniel Thym, law
professor at the University of Constance.
But there is a chance the court could link approval of these
new mechanisms to a change in the constitution - which would
require Germany's first national referendum in the post-war era.
At the very least, experts believe the court could warn that
its approval of any future integration steps, beyond the ESM and
fiscal compact, would require constitutional change.
Calling a referendum would be a risky ploy in Germany, where
Adolf Hitler gave plebiscites a bad name in the 1930s by using
them to amass power as Fuehrer, stuff the Reichstag with Nazis
and legitimise occupying the Rhineland and annexing Austria.
But Europhiles such as Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
say the changes being contemplated - on the road to "political
and fiscal union" - may need a referendum sooner than many
think. His predecessor Peer Steinbrueck expects one within two
years.
"Just a few months ago, few people thought we could be on
the brink of a referendum on changing the German constitution,"
Heinrich August Winkler, one of Germany's most prominent
historians, told Reuters. "Now there is a chance that the
Constitutional Court could demand just that, possibly even
linking it to approval of the ESM and Fiscal Compact."
Winkler said if that occurs it could become a central issue
in the 2013 elections when Merkel should seek a third term, with
pro-European parties attempting to call the Eurosceptics' bluff
by making it a "yes" or "no" vote on Europe and the euro.
That debate could split Merkel's centre-right coalition. Her
Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Free Democrat (FDP) allies
contain loud but so far manageable Eurosceptic elements, while
the CSU from Bavaria opposes transferring powers to Brussels.
"The pro-European parties will have strong arguments. I
think they could win over a majority of Germans. But there would
be an intense debate," said Winkler.
