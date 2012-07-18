BERLIN, July 19 German lawmakers look set to
approve on Thursday Berlin's contribution to a euro zone aid
package for Spain's ailing banks
in a vote seen as a test of Chancellor Angela Merkel's authority
within her centre-right coalition.
Merkel can count on broad opposition support to push the
bill through the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, but
some members of her own coalition, nervous about the rising
costs of the euro zone debt crisis for Germany, may rebel.
They are especially concerned that the Spanish banks, not
the Spanish state, will be liable for the funds, increasing the
risks for German and other euro zone taxpayers.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, is expected to guarantee
about 30 percent of the total aid package, which is valued at up
to 100 billion euros ($122 billion).
Merkel has expressed confidence about the outcome of the
vote in the special Bundestag session. "From the signals I am
hearing, I feel optimistic," she said on Wednesday.
Just over a year before the next federal election, Merkel is
riding high in opinion polls thanks largely to her tough stance
towards heavily indebted states in the euro zone crisis.
But some of her own conservatives and members of her
coalition partner, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), fear
she has given too much ground in allowing the euro zone bailout
funds more flexibility to directly recapitalise banks in future.
A major rebellion within her own ranks would be an
embarrassment for Merkel, who only needs a simple majority to
get the law through but would prefer not to rely on opposition
votes for such an important piece of legislation.
A leading member of her Christian Democrats (CDU), Norbert
Barthle, said the aid package was needed to restore stability to
Spain's economy, the fourth biggest in the euro zone.
"I'm convinced that what we are doing is necessary and right
and in our own interest. It is necessary to stabilise the
Spanish banking sector in order to keep the Spanish economy
alive," he said.
"I am confident we will get a broad majority in the vote
tomorrow. The question of liability is completely clear."
LIABILITY
Critics of the bill insist national governments should be
liable for emergency loans granted to banks.
Under the temporary European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) rescue fund, the vehicle initially used for Spanish aid,
the Spanish state will indeed be liable.
But EU leaders have decided that, once the European Central
Bank acquires new powers to supervise euro zone banks, and
therefore can control how they operate, the bailout funds - the
EFSF and its successor, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) -
will be able to lend to banks directly to recapitalise them.
Spain and other countries receiving bailouts favour granting
the bailout funds such powers because this would break the
vicious circle of indebted governments borrowing to prop up
their banks and thus adding to their already heavy debt load.
Germany and other strong economies want adequate controls in
place before agreeing to the changes.
Merkel is under heavy pressure from some EU partners to move
more quickly to stem the crisis but must also heed limits set by
German public opinion, parliament and the Constitutional Court,
which has told the government to give lawmakers more say.
The court has now delayed the entry into force of the ESM,
the permanent rescue fund, pending a detailed legal review of
whether it violates the German constitution. The court is due to
deliver its verdict only on September 12.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who will open
Thursday's debate at 1200 GMT, tried to reassure jittery
coalition lawmakers, reiterating that any decision to
recapitalise banks directly from the rescue fund could only
happen once a central supervisory body was operating.
Even then it would have to be unanimously agreed by euro
zone states and approved by the Bundestag, he told the
Rheinische Post daily.
"The impression that has arisen through unclear and
irresponsible comments from some individuals that we are now
deciding on direct aid to banks without state liability is
simply absurd. It is completely unfounded," he told the paper.
Merkel has tried to lower expectations, saying on Sunday she
was not aiming to get the symbolically important so-called
"chancellor majority" which would require the support of 311 of
her coalition's 330 MPs in the 620-seat Bundestag.
In June, some 26 MPs from Merkel's coalition voted against a
bill on the ESM, even more than the 17 coalition MPs who
rebelled against the second Greek bailout package in February.
(Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Tim Pearce)